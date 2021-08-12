Monsoon Session 2021 A Breakdown of Parliamentary Democracy?

But despite numerous disruptions, the Rajya Sabha passed 19 bills. While it is important to look at what bills were passed, it is also important to note how the bills were passed, as many of them such as The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill or the Tribunals Reforms Bill, were passed without adequate discussions.

In fact, the GIC bill touted to be an “anti-people” bill by the Opposition, which aims to allow privatisation of state-run general insurance companies, was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha amid shocking scenes as Opposition MPs climbed tables and tussled with Marshals who formed a human chain around the well.

And, as the tempestuous session came to an abrupt ending, Vice President Venkaiah Nadu broke down while delivering a speech, lamenting that the 'sacrilege of the temple of democracy' by the Opposition gave him a 'sleepless night'.

But the Opposition parties are taking a united front and have decided to take out a march to protest against 'the stifling of their voices in Parliament'.

Political disagreements, debating and walkouts have always been a part of India's parliamentary democracy, but lately are we seeing a breakdown of the ethos of that democracy? In this episode we speak to Chakshu Roy, the head of legislative and civic engagement, at PRS Legislative Research.