Podcast: Do I Like Modiji Ki Beti?

Prateek Lidhoo reviews Modiji ki Beti
Photo Credit: The Quint
I don’t want to go very deep into the specifics of it, because honestly, there was nothing even mildly exciting going for in the film. It is a glorified YouTube sketch. But also, I’m not one to just trash a film totally.
Clearly, some effort has gone into the shots and locations etc. So let’s just scratch the review for now and talk about freedom of speech.
Tune in to listen to my full review!
Still from the film
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)