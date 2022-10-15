Podcast | 'Ranjish hi Sahi' If That's What It Takes To Value 'Self-Love'

Fabeha Syed talks about 'Ranjish' in this episode of Urdunama
Ranjish meaning displeasure, or grief, is a powerful emotion. If used wisely, it can open wounds to healing, and strengthen us to the core enabling us to carry our love and grief.
Tune in as we explore through the works of Ahmad Faraz, Sheikh Ibrahim Zauq, Akhtar Shirani, and others.
Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.
