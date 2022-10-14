Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?

Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?

I'm glad to see that finally women are doing the preaching
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

It is an important film but the execution let me down. 

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>It is an important film but the execution let me down.&nbsp;</p></div>

Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, explores the journey of a male student of gynaecology. The film's entire messaging though, is pretty surface level. It is an important film but the execution let me down. 

Tune in to listen to the full review!

Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Kantara?

Still from Doctor G

The lessons that Uday are learning from the women are all very important. There is a conversation around abortion that is a little rushed, but never problematic.
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast | Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: How Safe Are Made-In-India Drugs?

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT