Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Behind Every 'Mayoosi', Lies a New Hope | Urdunama

Podcast: Behind Every 'Mayoosi', Lies a New Hope | Urdunama

Explore the feeling of 'mayoosi' in the latest episode of Urdunama, hosted by Fabeha Syed.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'mayoosi'.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word <em>'mayoosi'</em>.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

This episode of Urdunama gets real. Our host, Fabeha Syed dives into a feeling we all know too well: 'mayoosi', or despair. If you've ever felt that things are not going your way, this episode is for you. 

Taking shade under the wisdom of poets like Sahir Ludhianvi, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Firaq Gorakhpuri, let us heal together. Tune in!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT