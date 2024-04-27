Podcast: Behind Every 'Mayoosi', Lies a New Hope | Urdunama

This episode of Urdunama gets real. Our host, Fabeha Syed dives into a feeling we all know too well: 'mayoosi', or despair. If you've ever felt that things are not going your way, this episode is for you.

Taking shade under the wisdom of poets like Sahir Ludhianvi, Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Firaq Gorakhpuri, let us heal together. Tune in!