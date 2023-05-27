Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | How Urdu Shayri Teaches Us To Live Life With ‘Mauj’

Podcast | How Urdu Shayri Teaches Us To Live Life With ‘Mauj’

Listen till the end as I read poetry by Asghar Gondvi, Parveen Shakir, and Majrooh Sultanpuri.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

Listen to Fabeha talk about Mauj and Urdu Shayri.

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Listen to Fabeha talk about Mauj and Urdu Shayri.</p></div>

In today's Urdunama, we delve into the beautiful Urdu word 'Mauj,' which embodies joy, exuberance, and the undulating waves of life. Derived from Persian, 'Mauj' symbolizes the dynamic nature of existence and is often used in Urdu poetry to depict moments of bliss and celebration. 

Listen till the end as I read poetry by Asghar Gondvi, Parveen Shakir, and Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Also ReadPodcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunamaclick here.

Also ReadPodcast | Mother's Day Special: The Different Love Languages of Mothers

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT