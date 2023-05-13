Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things

Podcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads 'ashaar' that talk of various capabilities and inabilities of a 'shayar'.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

'Kaabil', meaning capable or deserving, is a word we tend to forget.

Photo: The Quint

'Kaabil', meaning capable or deserving, is a word we tend to forget.

'Kaabil', meaning capable or deserving, is a word we tend to forget. We perhaps are overlooking the limitless possibilities that lay ahead, and to be capable and deserving means that we should embrace them. After all, if we don't try, we will never know what we are made of and what we are capable of.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads ashaar that talk of various capabilities and inabilities of a shayar.

