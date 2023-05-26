Podcast | Kya Karie Korimol: Alif Celebrates & Critiques a Kashmiri Wedding

In this episode of Do I Like It, I want to talk about a song that's close to my heart because of two reasons: 1) I love Kashmiri music and 2) I love wedding music. And Kya Karie Korimol by Alif, Noor Mohammad and Aashima Mahajan is the perfect blend of both.

The rendition of Alif's original song talks about a wedding, where all the father is worried about is whether there is enough food to feed everyone. One the other hand, the daughter's mind is racing about the changes that are about to come in her life.

Tune in for my full review.