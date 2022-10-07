Podcast: Do I Like Goodbye?

'Goodbye' is Vikas Bahl's latest release with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story revolves around a family dealing with the loss of a member, Gayatri, played by Neena Gupta. The traditions and superstitions that follow annoy the children, especially Tara, played by Rashmika.

To find out if I like it, tune in!