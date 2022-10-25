Podcast: Do I Like Sivakarthikeyan's Prince?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Sivakarthikeyan's Prince?

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Prince' has been written and directed by Telugu filmmaker Anudeep KV.
Right from the first scene, Prince registers that it is not here to take any heavily opinionated stands, rather just explore the absurdities and the silliness of a British-Indian couple’s love story.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya tells us if she felt the quirkiness of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince. Tune in!

Still from Prince

The story revolves around Anbu (Sivakarthikeyan), a school teacher who bunks classes to watch films. A British woman, Jessica (Maria Ryaboshapka), becomes his reason to be back in school with full attendance.

Anbu’s father (Sathyaraj) is a progressive man who urges his son to love a girl outside of their caste and religion. However, he is against their love as he is a staunch patriot who hates the British for enslaving Indians.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

