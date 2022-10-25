Podcast: Do I Like Sivakarthikeyan's Prince?

Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Prince.
Right from the first scene, Prince registers that it is not here to take any heavily opinionated stands, rather just explore the absurdities and the silliness of a British-Indian couple’s love story.
In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya tells us if she felt the quirkiness of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince. Tune in!
The story revolves around Anbu (Sivakarthikeyan), a school teacher who bunks classes to watch films. A British woman, Jessica (Maria Ryaboshapka), becomes his reason to be back in school with full attendance.
Anbu’s father (Sathyaraj) is a progressive man who urges his son to love a girl outside of their caste and religion. However, he is against their love as he is a staunch patriot who hates the British for enslaving Indians.
