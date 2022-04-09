Lessons in 'Parhez' – How Self-Restraint is the Ultimate Expression of Strength

Navratri and Ramzan both come with a set of rules of dos and don'ts.

Sure, it's time for fasting and self-cleansing but it's not just about what we eat or when we eat rather, it's a life altering phenomenon that focuses on discipline.

As Greek philosopher Plato is believed to have said, "Abstinence is the surety of temperance", it is 'Parhez' or abstinence that trains us to patiently endure.

In this episode of Urdunama we explore what Parhez means to poets. Tune in as we read Ismail Merathi, Josh Malihabadi, among others who either advocate or refrain from 'parhez'.