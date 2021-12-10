RERA Act: Has It Been Effective in Offering Consumer Protection to Home Buyers?

Has the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 been effective in solving the problems of fraudulent housing?
(Photo: The Quint)
It has been nearly six years since the launch of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016 scheme which seeks to offer consumer protection to home buyers as well as help boost investments in the real estate industry. Has the act been effective in solving the problems of fraudulent housing?
Join us as we speak to Neetu Vasanta and Shilpa Kumar to discuss the scheme’s implementation in different states across the country and also talk about the implementational challenges. We also discuss the challenges that the industry faces along with the consumers while buying property under the act.
Neetu Vasanta is the Managing Director and Partner in the Boston Consulting Group's (BCG's) New Delhi office, and leads the topic of the real estate sector for the BCG in India. She is a core member of the BCG's Industrial Goods Practice and Marketing and Sales practices.
Shilpa Kumar is a Partner at Omidyar Network India, a social impact investment fund. Kumar provides overall leadership, including strategy and investments, across the areas of Digital Society, Urban Governance, Access to Justice and Property Rights initiatives. She also leads policy work in financial inclusion and in development of the non-profit sector strategy.
‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads – and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Friday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India. In case you missed it, you can also catch up on Season 1 of this series
Hosted by Bhargavi Zaveri, a researcher interested in land and access to finance, Land of a Billion is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.
Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where we’ll speak with Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Government of Goa, and Jagdeesh Puppala, CEO, Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) talking about Leveraging Technology for secure property rights in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)