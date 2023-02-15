Podcast | Shotgun Wedding Review: J-Lo Proves That She Is a Jack of All Trades

Verda Subzwari reviews Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding.
(Photo: The Quint)
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel come together on the screen as Darcy and Tom in this action-packed romantic comedy titled Shotgun Wedding. The plot follows what happens when a couple decides to bring their families together for their destination wedding and pirates show up instead.
It's a really light watch but in a good and terrible way. Tune in for the full review!
