Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Shotgun Wedding Review: J-Lo Proves That She Is a Jack of All Trades

Podcast | Shotgun Wedding Review: J-Lo Proves That She Is a Jack of All Trades

It's a really light watch but in a good and terrible way. Tune in for the full review!
Verda Subzwari
Podcast
Published:

Verda Subzwari reviews Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Verda Subzwari reviews Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding.</p></div>

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel come together on the screen as Darcy and Tom in this action-packed romantic comedy titled Shotgun Wedding. The plot follows what happens when a couple decides to bring their families together for their destination wedding and pirates show up instead.

It's a really light watch but in a good and terrible way. Tune in for the full review!

Also ReadPodcast | The Big Story 2.0 Trailer – New Hosts, New Formats, Bigger Stories
Also ReadPodcast | Sairat, Masaan, 96, and Other Valentine's Day Recommendations
Also ReadPodcast | Fursat Review: Can an iPhone Limit Vishal Bharadwaj's Vision?
Also ReadPodcast | Valentine’s Day 2023: What Even Is a Situationship?

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT