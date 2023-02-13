Podcast | The Big Story 2.0 Trailer – New Hosts, New Formats, Bigger Stories

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | The Big Story 2.0 Trailer – New Hosts, New Formats, Bigger Stories

We are coming every fortnight on your podcast platforms to help you make sense of the new and now.
Anjali Palod & Prateek Lidhoo
The Big Story Season 2 is releasing on 15 February. 

(Photo: The Quint)

The Big Story is back with a second season!

The news culture of our times is noisy, crowded, and honestly so confusing. This is why we are coming every fortnight on your podcast platforms to help you make sense of the new and now. 

With two new hosts, Anjali and Prateek, the second season of The Big Story will feature longer and well-rounded discussions with experts across science, culture, technology, politics, and more.

The first episode releases on 15 February.

Tune in on your preferred podcast platform!

