Podcast | Jaggi Review: A Raw, Touching and Unnerving Tale

Jaggi, a 2021 Punjabi film which has won several accolades at several international festivals, was screened at the 15th edition of the Habitat Film Festival on Sunday, 7 May.

It tells the story of Jaggi, a boy in his twenties who lives in Punjab. Grappling with impotency as well as the stigma, harassment and ridicule that it comes with, Jaggi's story is raw, touching, and unnerving.

