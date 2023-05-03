Podcast | How Does Cryptocurrency Get Its Value? | Think.NXT With Raghav

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | How Does Cryptocurrency Get Its Value? | Think.NXT With Raghav

How in the world does crypto get its value? Can we seriously create any real value by solving equations?
What do you think? Would it be possible to buy a piping hot pizza using crypto in the future?

This episode is a part of Think.NXT with Raghav – a peek into the future through India's eyes! On this podcast, our editor-in-chief, Raghav Bahl, chats about cryptocurrency, which is more than a fintech buzzword. To that effect, Raghav's got a few fundamental questions – How in the world does crypto get its value? Is it just a funky math problem? Can we seriously create any real value by solving equations?

He sits down with some amazing experts like Tanvi Ratna, the founder & CEO of Policy 4.0; Siddharth Menon, the co-founder of WazirX; Punit Agarwal, the founder of KoinX; and Praveen Chakravarty, who is not only a politician but also a public intellectual. 

What do you think? Would it be possible to buy a piping hot pizza using crypto in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this episode.

