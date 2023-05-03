Podcast | How Does Cryptocurrency Get Its Value? | Think.NXT With Raghav

What do you think? Would it be possible to buy a piping hot pizza using crypto in the future?
This episode is a part of Think.NXT with Raghav – a peek into the future through India's eyes! On this podcast, our editor-in-chief, Raghav Bahl, chats about cryptocurrency, which is more than a fintech buzzword. To that effect, Raghav's got a few fundamental questions – How in the world does crypto get its value? Is it just a funky math problem? Can we seriously create any real value by solving equations?
He sits down with some amazing experts like Tanvi Ratna, the founder & CEO of Policy 4.0; Siddharth Menon, the co-founder of WazirX; Punit Agarwal, the founder of KoinX; and Praveen Chakravarty, who is not only a politician but also a public intellectual.
What do you think? Would it be possible to buy a piping hot pizza using crypto in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this episode.
