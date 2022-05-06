My Theatre Training Helps Me Get Into Diverse Roles: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
(Image: The Quint)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received high acclaim for his versatile acting, be it in commercial or indie cinema. In the course of his career, we've seen him play diverse roles – from Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur to Sadat Hasan Manto in Manto.
In his latest film Heropanti 2, which got released on 29 April, we see the actor in a completely different role – that of Laila, who is a cyber-criminal.
But how does Siddiqui manage to balance his indie roles with high-entertainment commercial films?
"My training in theatre has been such that if I'm doing a Shakespearean play, at the same time I'm also doing a folk play or a Mohan Rakesh play, which is on the lines of realism. If I'm doing a Sanskrit play, I'm also also acting in Persian plays. So, while I'm working on some films where my acting has to be no-nonsense and to-the-point, I'm simultaneously also acting in a fun film like Heropanti 2," he says in this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
Tune in for the full conversation!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)