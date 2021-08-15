A Look at Freedom Through Poetry, And What It Means to Have 'Azaadi'

As we celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, we reflect on what it truly means to be free. Does it only mean that we are able to speak and do things freely and without any barrier? And politically, does it only mean that freedom allows us to elect the people of our choice?

Freedom might allow us to do all of this, but true 'azaadi' lies in the essence of 'peace' – being liberated from hatred, bigotry, fear, and hypocrisy.