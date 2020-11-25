How UP’s ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinance is Detached From Facts

What kind of a precedent is the Yogi government setting with the ‘love jihad’ ordinance? Tune in! Shorbori Purkayastha Despite mounting criticism, Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh approved a very controversial ordinance on 24 November – which is seemingly against unlawful religious conversions, but has been repackaged as a way to combat ‘love jihad’. | (Photo: The Quint) Podcast What kind of a precedent is the Yogi government setting with the ‘love jihad’ ordinance? Tune in!

Despite mounting criticisms, Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh approved a very controversial ordinance on 24 November – which is seemingly against unlawful religious conversions, but has been repackaged as a way to combat ‘love jihad’. This law declares marriages after a conversion without permission to be null and void. As much as ‘love jihad’ continues to be an unproven conspiracy – not just in UP but in India, generally – this law provides up to five years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 15,000, as penalty. But the punishment is stricter for 'conversions' of minors and women of the SC/ST communities. It comes with up to 10 years of imprisonment and Rs 25,000 as penalty.