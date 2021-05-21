How Do We Prepare for the Next Wave of COVID-19? 

India is yet to recover from the severe second wave of COVID-19. We're still facing shortages of oxygen and vaccine, amid growing concern over black fungus cases. But there's already an alarm for an impending third wave of the virus.

COVID has been with us for over a year now and almost every state in India has witnessed its own wave — while Maharashtra is experiencing its third wave this year and Delhi is in its fourth.

But as the virus continues to mutate, many experts have opined that a third wave will arrive soon. However, its timeline and strength are still speculative.