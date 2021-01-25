How Can Technology Solve Issues of Land & Property in India?

The anxiety that comes with buying a plot of land or a house, is one that a majority of Indians are familiar with. Am I being quoted a fair price for this property? Is this seller or builder a genuine party? Am I going to be the next victim of fraud in the property market?
At an administrative level, these concerns are further magnified. With a population of more than 1.2 billion, spread over 600,000 villages and thousands of cities and towns in India, one can imagine the kind of serious challenges that the government grapples with when it comes to property regulation.
In this episode of the ‘Land of a Billion’ podcast, we have with us the founders of two startups in the property rights space – Kshitij Batra, founder of Terra Economics and Analytics Labs and Ashwani Rawatis the co-founder at Transerve Technologies – who have been exploring how technology can help address some of these pressing property rights related problems.
Tune in!
What should you expect from this podcast series? ‘Land of a Billion’ brings you expert conversations about the most contentious of the holy roti-kapda-makaan trinity – the makaan over our heads, and the larger ecosystem that governs it. From administrative tussles to understanding the conflicts on ground, catch these episodes every alternate Monday for a rundown on the latest charcha around land and property rights in India.
Hosted by researcher Abhishek Shah, it is a fortnightly podcast series produced in association with the Property Rights Research Consortium.
Don’t forget to catch the next episode, where we’ll speak to Dr Geetanjoy Sahu, associate professor at TISS, about how forest dwelling populations can defend their rights over their land and resources.
