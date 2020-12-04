GHMC Results: TRS Leads, But BJP is The Star of the Show

After a high-octane campaign in Hyderabad, even though the TRS is the single-largest party in the city's civic polls, it's the BJP that seems to have emerged out as the star of the show.

At the time of the recording of this podcast, out of the 146 seats whose results had been declared, the TRS has won 56 seats — that's down by almost half of what it had in the last elections, the AIMIM pretty much held on its seats with 42 wins. But the BJP seems to have gained some foothold where it had none before. From 4 seats in the last elections, it has won 46 seats in the GHMC election.

What message is Hyderabad sending with this mandate? With the BJP now making inroads into Telangana's state politics, what does it mean for the TRS government? What lessons does it have to learn from this election? Tune in!