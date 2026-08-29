Firaq Gorakhpuri: The Poet Who Gave Love Its Many Shades

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On 28 August 1896, Raghupati Sahay was born in Gorakhpur. He would later become known as Firaq Gorakhpuri, one of the most distinctive voices in modern Urdu poetry.
Firaq wrote about love, but rarely as something simple or singular. In his poetry, ishq comes accompanied by desire, qurbat, separation, loneliness, memory and dard. His work is interested not only in the feeling of love, but in the complicated emotional world it creates within us.
That attention to the inner life is what makes Firaq’s poetry so striking. He could take an emotion that seemed familiar and look at it from an unexpected angle, examining its contradictions and quieter consequences. Love could be sensual and philosophical, intimate and lonely, full of presence and absence at the same time.
Firaq’s contribution to Urdu poetry lies, in part, in this ability to make the deeply personal feel expansive. He inherited the language and imagery of classical Urdu romance, but used them to investigate the modern emotional self.
More than a century after his birth, his poetry continues to resonate because the questions at its centre remain familiar: What does it mean to desire someone? Why does closeness sometimes create its own loneliness? Why do certain memories refuse to leave us?
On his birth anniversary, we return to Firaq Gorakhpuri’s poetry to explore these questions, and the many shades of love, longing and pain that he gave language to.