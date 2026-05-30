Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | How Bashir Badr Turned Everyday Life Into Poetry

Urdunama Podcast | How Bashir Badr Turned Everyday Life Into Poetry

Fabeha Syed revisits Bashir Badr’s most iconic ghazals and the resilience that made his poetry timeless

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>How Bashir Badr Found Poetry in a ‘Zard Shaal’, a ‘Zafraani Pullover’ and Everyday Life</p></div>
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How Bashir Badr Found Poetry in a ‘Zard Shaal’, a ‘Zafraani Pullover’ and Everyday Life

(Photo: The Quint)

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“Ujaale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do,
na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye.”

With Bashir Badr sahab’s passing on May 28, Urdu poetry lost one of its warmest and most humane voices. In this episode of Urdunama, we remember the poet who made shayari feel intimate, conversational and deeply personal. From love and loneliness to loss, memory, riots and modern city life, Bashir sahib wrote about ordinary human emotions in a way generations instantly connected with.

Fabeha Syed revisits some of his most iconic ghazals and reflects on the quiet grace and resilience that made Bashir Badr’s poetry timeless.

Published: undefined

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