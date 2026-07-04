Urdunama | What Does 'Naseeb' Really Mean? Urdu Poetry on Fate and Destiny

Why do two equally qualified people end up with completely different careers? Why does one marriage survive while another falls apart? Why do some people seem to meet the right person at the right time, while others do everything "right" and still don't get the life they hoped for?



When we run out of explanations, we often reach for one word: naseeb.



In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores one of Urdu's most layered words through the poetry of Nida Fazli, Ahmed Faraz and Sudarshan Faakir. More than fate or destiny, naseeb is the language of uncertainty, it is the word we use to make sense of life's unexpected turns, heartbreaks, missed chances and inexplicable blessings. But does naseeb really explain anything, or does it simply help us live with the questions? Tune in.