New Year 2022: Some Gems of Urdu Poetry to Start a 'Mubaarak' New Year

New Year 2022: 'Mubaarak' should be the way to usher in the start of a new year. Poets tell us how.
Fabeha Syed
Published:

Mubaarak meaning auspicious, should be the way to usher in the start of a new year.

(Image: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)

Mubaarak, meaning auspicious, should be the way to usher in a new year. This word has often been used in Urdu poetry as a way of taunting. For instance, in Shakeel Badayuni's sher, the poet is complaining about the lover's oblivion.

Ye ada-e-be-niyaazi tujhe bewafa mubaarak

Magar aisi be-rukhi kya ki salaam tak na pahunche

Tune in, as we explore more such ways through which the poets have expressed their mubaarak moments, reaching out to the ones they love.

