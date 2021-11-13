Secrets of 'Kainaat' That it Moves Once You Have Decided

Philosophers, scientists, and many thinkers, have been trying to understand the secrets of the universe through the various disciplines of inquiry. And they mostly conclude that the universe lies in the strength of human resolve.



Universe, they also tell, is all about energy, time, and matter. Once we internalise this belief, the universe then moves quickly as we decide.

But, how? To understand this, we explore through Urdu poetry, what does 'kainaat' mean to poets and how they see the universe through the galaxies of their words.



Tune in.