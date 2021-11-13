Secrets of 'Kainaat' That it Moves Once You Have Decided

Tune in to understand what does 'kainaat' aka universe mean to poet.
(Image: The Quint/ Aroop Mishra)
Philosophers, scientists, and many thinkers, have been trying to understand the secrets of the universe through the various disciplines of inquiry. And they mostly conclude that the universe lies in the strength of human resolve.
Universe, they also tell, is all about energy, time, and matter. Once we internalise this belief, the universe then moves quickly as we decide.
But, how? To understand this, we explore through Urdu poetry, what does 'kainaat' mean to poets and how they see the universe through the galaxies of their words.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)