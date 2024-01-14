Urdunama Podcast | Let Words Come Alive in the 'Kitaab' of Life

In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'Kitaab'.
Photo: The Quint
In this special episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha delves into the captivating realm of 'kitaab', the very essence of knowledge and imagination. Join us as we explore the world of books as a metaphorical embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and life in general.
Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Ahmad Faraz and Ejaaz Tawakkal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)