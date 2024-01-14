Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Let Words Come Alive in the 'Kitaab' of Life

Urdunama Podcast | Let Words Come Alive in the 'Kitaab' of Life

'Urdunama' podcast explores the essence of 'kitaab' as the embodiment of knowledge and life.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'Kitaab'.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'Kitaab'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In this special episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha delves into the captivating realm of 'kitaab', the very essence of knowledge and imagination. Join us as we explore the world of books as a metaphorical embodiment of knowledge, wisdom and life in general.

Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Ahmad Faraz and Ejaaz Tawakkal.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT