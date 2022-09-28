Podcast: Do I Like 'Hush Hush'?

Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of Do I Like It?
For a cast packed with brilliant actresses, and with the return of Juhi Chawla on our screens, expectations were high for 'Hush Hush.' The series follows what happens when four best friends land up in trouble after a fateful party.
Does the show live upto the expectations, what makes or breaks the series for them? Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of Do I Like It?
