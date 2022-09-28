Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like 'Hush Hush'?

Podcast: Do I Like 'Hush Hush'?

Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of Do I Like It?
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of Do I Like It? 

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of <em>Do I Like It?</em>&nbsp;</p></div>

For a cast packed with brilliant actresses, and with the return of Juhi Chawla on our screens, expectations were high for 'Hush Hush.' The series follows what happens when four best friends land up in trouble after a fateful party.  

Does the show live upto the expectations, what makes or breaks the series for them? Our host, Pratikshya Mishra, gives us a lowdown on 'Hush Hush' in the new episode of Do I Like It? 

Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Chup – Revenge of the Artist?

Show Poster

Watching Juhi Chawla and Aisha Jhulka together is a treat I didn't know I wanted. Their scenes form the emotional core of the show and it is mesmerising to see them together.
Pratikshya Mishra
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT