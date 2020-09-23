The Alleged Role of 3 WhatsApp Groups in Delhi Riots ‘Conspiracy’

Almost six months after filing an FIR to probe the "large-scale conspiracy" behind the northeast Delhi violence, the Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against 15 anti-CAA protesters, that runs into 11 volumes, spread across 17,000 pages. Over the past few months, the conspiracy alleged by the police has formed the core of its investigation into the riots. And, according to the charge sheet, the conspiracy has been centred around three WhatsApp groups. First, JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s Muslim Students of JNU or MSJ group.

Second, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which is alleged to be in the middle of this multi-layered ‘conspiracy’

And the third, the Delhi Protest Support group led by several well-known anti-CAA activists including United Against Hate and Pinjra Tod members So, what do we know about these WhatsApp groups? What are the allegations being made by the police? And are there discernible gaps in the police's claims?