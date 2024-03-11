Urdunama Podcast | Shoot for the 'Chaand', You'll Hit the Stars Even if You Miss

This week on Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the magic of the word 'chaand' (moon) in Urdu poetry and literature. We'll explore how this celestial body has inspired countless verses and metaphors, capturing the essence of love, longing, and beauty.

The episode features a special musical segment by a listener Prakhar Kaushik, who serenades us with a soulful rendition of the classic ghazal 'Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi'.

Do you have a song rendition, or a poem you've written? We'd love to hear your voice on Urdunama! Send us a DM on our social media pages and tell us about your work. You might just be featured in a future episode!