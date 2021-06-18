What Do Schools & Students Have to Say About CBSE Marking Formula?

CBSE finally revealed its evaluation method that will replace exams for Class-12 students who had been caught between the pandemic and the Board exam results that will determine the future of their higher education.

The cancellation of Class-12 Board exams was announced earlier on 1 June, with PM Narendra Modi asserting that the safety of students was of utmost importance. But what had been unclear was how the CBSE was going to declare the board results with a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".

Two weeks after the Supreme Court tasked the CBSE to come up with an evaluation plan, the Board proposed that Class-12 students will be marked on a 40:30:30 formula on the basis of Class-11 and Class-10 performance along with one or more unit test, mid-term or pre-board examinations in Class 12.