Capt Amarinder Vs Sidhu: Where is Punjab Congress Infighting Headed To?

As Punjab nears its election season, the chasm in Congress between Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu is only deepening with both factions once again publicly lambasting each other.

Barely a month after Sidhu was made Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief in order to broker peace in the leadership tussle within the party, far from yielding a truce, the infighting keeps bubbling over.

While the chief minister criticised Sidhu and his "advisors" over their unsavoury comments on Kashmir and Pakistan, on the other side in the Sidhu faction, twenty-three Punjab Congress MLAs including four state ministers once again expressed the lack of faith in Capt Amarinder Singh's leadership.