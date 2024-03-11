Do I Like It Podcast | The Best Actor Turned Directors in Bollywood

In this episode of Do I Like It, let us talk about some of the best actor turned directors in Hindi cinema. Recently, the trailer of Randeep Hooda's directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' dropped. While experts are talking about the historical authenticity and political ramifications of the film, Prateek Lidhoo goes down memory lane and discusses some other actors who sat behind the camera to tell their stories.

From sentimental nostalgia watches to hard-hitting political dramas, the Hindi film industry is filled with cinematic multitaskers. Watch till the end!

