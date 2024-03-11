Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Do I Like It Podcast | The Best Actor Turned Directors in Bollywood

Do I Like It Podcast | The Best Actor Turned Directors in Bollywood

Here is my list of the best actor turned directors in Bollywood. Which one is your favourite?
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about the best actor-directors in Bollywood.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about the best actor-directors in Bollywood.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of Do I Like It, let us talk about some of the best actor turned directors in Hindi cinema. Recently, the trailer of Randeep Hooda's directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' dropped. While experts are talking about the historical authenticity and political ramifications of the film, Prateek Lidhoo goes down memory lane and discusses some other actors who sat behind the camera to tell their stories.

From sentimental nostalgia watches to hard-hitting political dramas, the Hindi film industry is filled with cinematic multitaskers. Watch till the end!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT