Urdunama Podcast | If the World Leaves You 'Beqarar', Turn to Shayari

Urdunama Podcast explores the depth of 'beqarar' in Urdu poetry, capturing restlessness and yearning.
Fabeha Syed
In this episode, Fabeha talks about the word, 'beqarar'.

This episode of Urdunama delves into the depths of a single Urdu word, 'beqarar,' capturing the essence of restlessness, yearning, and disquiet. It's a word that paints not only human emotion but also the beating heart, the pangs of love, and the very pulse of life.

Join Fabeha Syed as we embark on a journey exploring the various facets of 'beqarar' in Urdu poetry. We'll witness how this word blossoms into a kaleidoscope of emotions within poetry.

