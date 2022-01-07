Itni Starry Baatein: Ranveer Singh - Up Close & Personal About Work, Life & Wife

Ranveer Singh, who started his acting career with Yash Raj's Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, has transformed into a seasoned actor over the past decade. His energy is infectious, and talents incredible. After playing a wide range of characters, his latest role on screen is as the legendary Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83'.

In the latest episode of The Quint's new podcast Itni Starry Baatein with Abira, Ranveer Singh talks about the satisfaction of seeing the audience enjoying his films.

He believes that the experience that the audience has had while watching 83 is similar to the one he had when he watched Aamir Khan's Lagaan with his friends.

Tune in!