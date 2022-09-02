Behind The Scenes Ki Itni Starry Baatein

As this season of Itni Starry Baatein comes to an end, I take you on a journey with me and tell you my stories in this special episode – the stories that brewed behind the scenes of these starry interviews.

Over the course of this series, I've done so many interviews that it was hard for me to pick which ones to talk about. Kuch mazedar, kuch chatpati, aur kuch just plain emotional. I hope you enjoy listening to this episode.