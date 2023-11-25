Urdunama Podcast | Azmaish: The Test of Urdu Poetry

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Azmaish: The Test of Urdu Poetry

Exploring the meaning of 'azmaish' in Urdu poetry, its diverse connotations, and cultural significance.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word, 'Azmaish.'

Photo: The Quint

In this week's episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the Urdu word 'azmaish,' meaning 'test' or 'trial.' Azmaish is a powerful and evocative word, with many different meanings and connotations. It can refer to a literal test, such as an exam or a challenge, but it can also be used to describe more abstract concepts such as temptation, adversity, or even spiritual growth.

Syed will discuss the different ways in which azmaish is used in Urdu poetry, and will read some of her favorite poems that feature this word. She will also explore the cultural significance of azmaish in Urdu culture, and how it has been used to express a wide range of human emotions, from fear and despair to hope and resilience.

