Podcast | 'I Will Never Do a Coca-Cola Brand Endorsement': Dia Mirza

Dia has made a number of personal life choices influenced by her decision to support climate activism. She speaks about how she and her husband considered switching to an electric car but she decided against doing so because electric vehicles are still powered by electricity generated via coal. Therefore, sticking with her current car made more sense to keep her carbon footprint in check.

She also speaks about how actions connected to activism are often viewed as annoying but claims that it is only because it takes time for these actions to become the norm. She provides the example of metal water bottles, something she has been carrying with herself everywhere, when single use plastic bottles were always more convenient.