Podcast | 'I Will Never Do a Coca-Cola Brand Endorsement': Dia Mirza

In this episode of News and Views, Sadhika Tiwari talks to Dia Mirza
Photo: The Quint
The 27th Conference of Parties (COP) is over and we are back to get one last shake out of it. Today, on News and Views, the Quint's podcast series, we bring to you a recurring guest, the Environment Goodwill Ambassador and UN Secretary-General's Advocate for Sustainable Development-- Dia Mirza.
On this podcast Dia and our resident climate journalist, Sadhika Tiwari discuss the dilemma of a climate conscious existence, the reality of climate change, what did we gain out of COP 27 and a lot more.
Dia speaks about how her choice to be a climate conscious person has cost her money. She acknowledges her own privilege as someone who has the ability to turn down such campaigns, but sticks by her principles proudly."
Ethical consumerism as an individual in this day and age, has been made out to be a rather herculean task; and you know what? Maybe it is. In this podcast, Dia brings to us the conversation surrounding ethical consumerism, especially in a profit-based film industry and how it impacts her personal and professional choices.
Dia has made a number of personal life choices influenced by her decision to support climate activism. She speaks about how she and her husband considered switching to an electric car but she decided against doing so because electric vehicles are still powered by electricity generated via coal. Therefore, sticking with her current car made more sense to keep her carbon footprint in check.
She also speaks about how actions connected to activism are often viewed as annoying but claims that it is only because it takes time for these actions to become the norm. She provides the example of metal water bottles, something she has been carrying with herself everywhere, when single use plastic bottles were always more convenient.
Tune in to this episode of News and Views where we talk about ethical consumerism, the highs and lows of climate activism, and reactionary play-by-play of this year's COP results.
