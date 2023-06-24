Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Are We Too Worried About The 'Anjaam' Of Our Stories?

Podcast | Are We Too Worried About The 'Anjaam' Of Our Stories?

Tune into this episode of Urdunama, where I talk about all kinds of endings- good, bad, and the unsaid.
Fabeha Syed
This episode also has an interesting anecdote from Sahir Ludhianvi's love life.

'Anjaam' meaning consequences or results; is a word that you might spot in a lot of iconic shayaris, nazms and ghazals. Tune into this episode of Urdunama, where I talk about all kinds of endings- good, bad, and the unsaid.

