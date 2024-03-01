Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does Varun Grover’s ‘All India Rank’ Go Beyond the Usual ‘IIT Drama’ Films?

Does Varun Grover's 'All India Rank' Go Beyond the Usual 'IIT Drama' Films?

Varun Grover's 'All India Rank' stands out among competitive exam films, exploring a unique emotional core.
Prateek Lidhoo
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the film 'All India Rank'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the film 'All India Rank'</p></div>
Writer and comedian Varun Grover released his directorial debut film 'All India Rank' on 23 February 2024. Amid praise for its tender storytelling and a strong emotional core, the film is getting inevitably compared to other "competitive exam films" like Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail', and TVF's hit web series 'Kota Factory'.

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', I dive deep into this genre of Indian cinema, and try to understand what makes 'All India Rank' different. Watch till the end!

