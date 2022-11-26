Podcast: Do I Like Agent Kannayiram?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Soundarya reviews Agent Kannayiram
Photo: The Quint
Agent Kannayiram is the Tamil remake of Navin Polishetty’s superhit Telugu comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The movie stars Santhanam, one of the best comedians in the Tamil industry, who has transitioned into a lead hero. I was instantly curious to see how he was going to elevate an already flawless story.
Listen to this review by Soundarya Athimuthu.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)