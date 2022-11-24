Podcast: Do I Like Last Film Show?

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Last Film Show
Photo Credit: The Quint
Last Film Show or Chhello Show is India's official entry to the Oscars this year. The Pan Nalin film explores a kid's undying passion and love for cinema. The film is set in Gujarat where the protagonist shares a special bond with the projectionist at a local theatre.
Tune in to listen to my full review!
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)