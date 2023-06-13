Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Bash: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Attend

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Bash: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Attend

Director Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

The team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke celebrated the film’s success with a bash that was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. The total collection now stands at Rs 56.25 crore in India, as per reports.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in blue. 

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. 

Sara Ali Khan opted for casuals. 

Tamannaah looks stunning in black.

Vicky Kaushal was also present. 

