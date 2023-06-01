Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'YJHD' Reunion: Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya & Kalki Get Together For the Celebration

Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has marked 10 years since its first theatrical release in 2013.
Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi reunite to mark 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On 31 May, Ayan Mukerji's timeless romantic comedy-drama, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, completed 10 years since its first theatrical release in 2013.

To mark the special occasion, the film's cast and crew reunited for a celebration. Taking to Instagram on 1 June, Ayan shared a bunch of pictures from last night's reunion.

The pictures featured the lead actors of the film: Ranbir Kapoor (Bunny), Deepika Padukone (Naina), Aditya Roy Kapur (Avi), and Kalki Koechlin (Aditi).

