'YJHD' Reunion: Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya & Kalki Get Together For the Celebration

On 31 May, Ayan Mukerji's timeless romantic comedy-drama, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, completed 10 years since its first theatrical release in 2013.

To mark the special occasion, the film's cast and crew reunited for a celebration. Taking to Instagram on 1 June, Ayan shared a bunch of pictures from last night's reunion.

The pictures featured the lead actors of the film: Ranbir Kapoor (Bunny), Deepika Padukone (Naina), Aditya Roy Kapur (Avi), and Kalki Koechlin (Aditi).