Take A Walk Through the Camera Gully of Delhi

The Camera Collector of Old Delhi.
Established in the 1970s, Kucha Chaudhary Market, aka the camera market of Delhi, is a paradise for photographers. From camera films to the digital era, this market has been a hub for all kind of photo gears and services.
The camera market of Old Delhi.
Small repair shops on footpaths.
The bylanes of the camera gully.
3EHNT-E with Helios 16-28mm lens and f/2.58; Made in USSR.
A narrow lane just opposite the SBI branch marks the entry into the market. One can get easily confused if they see the lane, but once inside, there are shops that deal with all kinds of camera accessories.
A shop selling tripods.
Collection of unused flashes.
Yashica 124G with 80mm single lens and f/2.8.
An owner sits outside his shop.
One can find rare lenses and camera bodies in the market.
The shops in this market have been dealing in the wholesale camera business for more than 35-40 years. From Olympus to Mirrorless, Polaroid to Instax, the market offers a wide range for camera lovers.
Film Camera's
(From Left) Nikon EM with 28-35 lens and f/3.5- 4.5.
Olympus-1 with 50mm lens and f/1.8.
Cosina C1s with 35-70mm lens and f/2.8.
Kandhari Flash Experts sell rare lighting gears.
A cupboard full of vintage gems.
Cameras from the World War Era.
(From Left) Rollei 35T with 40mm lens and f/3.5.Made in Singapore.
Mamiya 16 Super with 25mm lens and f/3.5.
Minox Wetzlar Spy Camera.
Rajesh Kumar repairing one of his customer's camera.
One can easily find an affordable vintage camera in a working condition in this market, rather than going to a high-end showroom.
(From Left) Sankyo 8Z film camera with 10-30mm lens and f/1.8.
Pentax K1000 with 50mm lens, f/1.8, and single use external flash.
Naresh Kumar has been running his shop for the past 10 years. He specialises in repairing vintage cameras.
(From Left) Kodak Retinette 1A with 45mm lens and f/2.8.
Canon QL19 with 45mm lens and f/1.9.
Yashica Electro 35Gx with 40mm lens and f/1.7.
