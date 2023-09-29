How to Manage High Blood Pressure to Protect Your Heart: Expert Advice in Photos

World Heart Day 2023: How to control blood pressure to mitigate risk of cardiovascular issues.
(Photo: iStock)
If left uncontrolled, hypertension, or consistently high blood pressure, can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases like myocardial infarctions, and cerebrovascular accidents.
However, don't panic. It's possible to manage high blood pressure with rigorous lifestyle changes.
For one, switch to a low-sodium diet that consists of lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, as all of these been shown to have a substantial impact on lowering blood pressure levels.
Secondly, ensure you engage in regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or swimming. Apart from keeping your heart healthy, exercise also helps reduce surplus body weight, which in turn can help regulate your blood pressure levels.
If completely overturning your lifestyle feels too daunting, remember, even minor changes to lifestyle behaviours can go a long way when it come to managing and preventing cardiovascular issues. Over a period of time, the cardiovascular system experiences a reduction in excessive workload, thereby enhancing its overall efficiency and reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications.
Along with lifestyle changes, you might need medical intervention if your condition is in more advanced stages. Consult a professional for advice on medication, dosage and course best suited for you.
Do remember that managing high blood pressure is not a one type exercise, rather a continuous process. that requires dedication and consistent surveillance. Monitor your blood pressure regularly to make sure your BP is within the safe range.
Heart disease causes more deaths globally every year than any other disease. 29 September is observed as World Heart Day to spread awareness about the prevention, management, and contributing factors of this Non-Communicable Disease (NCD).
For instance, hypertension, if left uncontrolled, can have significant implications for cardiovascular well-being, resulting in the development of cardiovascular diseases, myocardial infarctions, and cerebrovascular accidents.
(Dr Abhishek Gupta is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.)
