In Photos | 'Get Salutes From Passersby': Delhi's Women Bus Drivers Open Up

"Earlier, other women would question why we were learning how to drive... But now that we have a job with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), they look up to us. They are inspired, and they want to learn driving, too,” said Komal Choudhury, 23, who hails from Rajasthan's Mundawa.

Komal is among the 34 women bus drivers in the DTC fleet. After free training provided by the Delhi government, the women were inducted into the fleet – and most of them were hired in the last six months.

In conversation with The Quint, the women speak about why they took up the job, what it means to them, and how their employment is changing one gender stereotype at a time.