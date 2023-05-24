'With The Homies': Natasha Poonawalla Posts Pics With Tobey Maguire At Cannes

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to talk about her 'homies' on Tuesday, 23 May. Natasha posted a few photos of herself from Cannes 2023, and wrote, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon… one of the best performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this epic moment and for my chat with the genius Martin Scorsese.”

She was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

