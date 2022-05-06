Natasha Poonawalla Shares BTS Moments From Met Gala 2022, Calls it Magical

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share some “behind the magic of the red carpet moments” from the Met Gala. She opted for a stunning golden saree by Sabyasachi with statement jewellery. The look was complete with a Schiaparelli corset.



For the unversed Natasha Poonawalla is an executive director of Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. She shared a video with the BTS moments from the event saying, “More talent packed in a room than it can contain. Behind the magic of that red carpet, there’s a team that shares your dream, and of course helps you put your best foot forward. Big thank you all the geniuses, dreamers, weavers and artisans who made this possible!”