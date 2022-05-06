Natasha Poonawalla Shares BTS Moments From Met Gala 2022, Calls it Magical

Natasha Poonawalla in a Sabyasachi Saree.
Photo: Instagram
Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share some “behind the magic of the red carpet moments” from the Met Gala. She opted for a stunning golden saree by Sabyasachi with statement jewellery. The look was complete with a Schiaparelli corset.
For the unversed Natasha Poonawalla is an executive director of Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. She shared a video with the BTS moments from the event saying, “More talent packed in a room than it can contain. Behind the magic of that red carpet, there’s a team that shares your dream, and of course helps you put your best foot forward. Big thank you all the geniuses, dreamers, weavers and artisans who made this possible!”
Sabyasachi also shared his thoughts on the look, “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”
The post went on to say, “For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.”
The caption also added, “Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.”
Soon after sharing the short video, many commented with fire and heart emoticons. Gigi Hadid commented, "This was dedication !!"
